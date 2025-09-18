FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend as dry stretch continues

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re tracking warming temperatures to end the work week!

With high pressure in control, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid-80s today and upper-80s for Friday and Saturday!

Skies are mostly sunny to end the week, with a few extra clouds on Saturday.

There’s a low end shower risk on Saturday too, but best chance for that isolated shower will be in the mountains.

Back to sunshine with a bit of a breeze for the Panthers on Sunday!

Temperatures will be seasonally warm as they dip back to the low 80s.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to move northwest and could impact Bermuda early next week.

Fortunately, that storm is still not a concern for us.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group