FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend as dry stretch continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking warming temperatures to end the work week!
  • With high pressure in control, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid-80s today and upper-80s for Friday and Saturday!
  • Skies are mostly sunny to end the week, with a few extra clouds on Saturday.
  • There’s a low end shower risk on Saturday too, but best chance for that isolated shower will be in the mountains.
  • Back to sunshine with a bit of a breeze for the Panthers on Sunday!
  • Temperatures will be seasonally warm as they dip back to the low 80s. 
  • In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to move northwest and could impact Bermuda early next week.
  • Fortunately, that storm is still not a concern for us. 

