FORECAST: Warming up for the weekend as dry stretch continues

FORECAST:
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking warming temperatures to end the work week!
- With high pressure in control, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid-80s today and upper-80s for Friday and Saturday!
- Skies are mostly sunny to end the week, with a few extra clouds on Saturday.
- There’s a low end shower risk on Saturday too, but best chance for that isolated shower will be in the mountains.
- Back to sunshine with a bit of a breeze for the Panthers on Sunday!
- Temperatures will be seasonally warm as they dip back to the low 80s.
- In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to move northwest and could impact Bermuda early next week.
- Fortunately, that storm is still not a concern for us.
