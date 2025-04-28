Forecasts

FORECAST: Warmth building up through the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Prepare for a warmup this week, with temperatures steadily rising until we get to Thursday.
  • The week will likely stay dry, but we’re looking at the possibility of afternoon storms Tuesday through Friday.
  • Charlotte could see some showers Thursday and Friday nights.
  • Thursday will likely see temperatures in the 80s, but the humidity will make it feel a little hotter than that.

