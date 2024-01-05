FORECAST: Weather system to arrive overnight possibly bringing wintry mix to Foothills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“No need for milk and bread. Instead, just stay in bed,” Meteorologist John Ahrens advised Friday afternoon in anticipation of the weather system arriving overnight.

There is a winter weather advisory for several counties in the area.

for several counties in the area. There will be the threat of a wintry mix in the North Carolina Foothills, but it will taper off, becoming rain after 8 a.m.

Any icy accumulation on bridges and overpasses will wash out quickly later in the morning.

The storm on Saturday will move out quickly, and we’ll quiet down later in the day.

Sunday will have favorable conditions.

