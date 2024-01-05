FORECAST: Weather system to arrive overnight possibly bringing wintry mix to Foothills

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “No need for milk and bread. Instead, just stay in bed,” Meteorologist John Ahrens advised Friday afternoon in anticipation of the weather system arriving overnight.
- There is a winter weather advisory for several counties in the area.
- There will be the threat of a wintry mix in the North Carolina Foothills, but it will taper off, becoming rain after 8 a.m.
- Any icy accumulation on bridges and overpasses will wash out quickly later in the morning.
- The storm on Saturday will move out quickly, and we’ll quiet down later in the day.
- Sunday will have favorable conditions.
