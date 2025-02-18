FORECAST: Wet, slushy mix expected to fall over Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking wintry weather in our area on Wednesday.
- Things are expected to be quiet through the Wednesday morning rush over before clouds begin to build.
- By mid-day, a wet and slushy mix is expected to fall over Charlotte. This will continue into the late afternoon.
- Our northern counties are expected to receive more of a straight-up snow.
- We will then have a brief break before another burst of wintery weather moves in around midnight on Thursday.
- This burst is expected to impact Charlotte more.
- Our southern counties could experience more of a cold rain.
