Forecasts

FORECAST: Wet, slushy mix expected to fall over Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Wednesday forecast
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking wintry weather in our area on Wednesday.
  • Things are expected to be quiet through the Wednesday morning rush over before clouds begin to build.
  • By mid-day, a wet and slushy mix is expected to fall over Charlotte. This will continue into the late afternoon.
  • Our northern counties are expected to receive more of a straight-up snow.
  • We will then have a brief break before another burst of wintery weather moves in around midnight on Thursday.
  • This burst is expected to impact Charlotte more.
  • Our southern counties could experience more of a cold rain.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

