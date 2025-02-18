FORECAST: Wet, slushy mix expected to fall over Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking wintry weather in our area on Wednesday.

Things are expected to be quiet through the Wednesday morning rush over before clouds begin to build.

By mid-day, a wet and slushy mix is expected to fall over Charlotte. This will continue into the late afternoon.

Our northern counties are expected to receive more of a straight-up snow.

We will then have a brief break before another burst of wintery weather moves in around midnight on Thursday.

This burst is expected to impact Charlotte more.

Our southern counties could experience more of a cold rain.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group