FORECAST: Wildfire smoke hangs over Charlotte; mild, clearer weekend on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking brightening weather by the weekend with very mild temperatures.
  • Right now, clouds and smoky conditions from wildfires across the state are essentially trapped over the area, leading to poor air quality.
  • Therefore, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight.
  • However, we will see a couple of showers try to push through, but they won’t have much success in cleaning out the air.

