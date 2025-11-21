FORECAST: Wildfire smoke hangs over Charlotte; mild, clearer weekend on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking brightening weather by the weekend with very mild temperatures.
- Right now, clouds and smoky conditions from wildfires across the state are essentially trapped over the area, leading to poor air quality.
- Therefore, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight.
- However, we will see a couple of showers try to push through, but they won’t have much success in cleaning out the air.
