FORECAST: Wildfire smoke hangs over Charlotte; mild, clearer weekend on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking brightening weather by the weekend with very mild temperatures.

Right now, clouds and smoky conditions from wildfires across the state are essentially trapped over the area, leading to poor air quality.

Therefore, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight.

However, we will see a couple of showers try to push through, but they won’t have much success in cleaning out the air.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group