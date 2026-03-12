FORECAST: Winter chill returns to the Carolinas as temperatures plunge overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Winter is making an unwelcome comeback across the Carolinas as temperatures drop sharply tonight, with many neighborhoods expected to wake up near freezing Friday morning.
- Despite the chill, the region will enjoy clear and pleasant weather through Saturday, though highs will stay closer to typical early‑spring levels around 70 degrees.
- Another round of cold air, along with thunderstorms, is set to arrive early Monday, bringing a more unsettled start to the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group