FORECAST: Winter chill returns to the Carolinas as temperatures plunge overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Winter is making an unwelcome comeback across the Carolinas as temperatures drop sharply tonight, with many neighborhoods expected to wake up near freezing Friday morning.

Despite the chill, the region will enjoy clear and pleasant weather through Saturday, though highs will stay closer to typical early‑spring levels around 70 degrees.

Another round of cold air, along with thunderstorms, is set to arrive early Monday, bringing a more unsettled start to the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group