FORECAST: Winter chill returns to the Carolinas as temperatures plunge overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Winter is making an unwelcome comeback across the Carolinas as temperatures drop sharply tonight, with many neighborhoods expected to wake up near freezing Friday morning.
  • Despite the chill, the region will enjoy clear and pleasant weather through Saturday, though highs will stay closer to typical early‑spring levels around 70 degrees.
  • Another round of cold air, along with thunderstorms, is set to arrive early Monday, bringing a more unsettled start to the week.

