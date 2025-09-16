Forecasts

FORECAST: Ideal conditions continue

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The brilliant weather continues but so does our need for some rain, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Tuesday afternoon.
  • A storm off our coast is failing to deliver on that but at least it will keep temperatures manageable in the low-80s.
  • As it leaves later this week, get ready for a return to the heat.
  • We’ll be back to close to 90 later this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read