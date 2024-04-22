Forecasts

FORECAST: Sky clears out but temps stay below average

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The sky is clearing out this morning and we have a pleasant day ahead.
  • Sunshine will only warm us to the mid-60s though as the cool air from yesterday hangs around.
  • Tonight will be quite chilly with lows in the lower 40s in the metro, but some outlying areas could hit the upper-30s (lower 30s in the mountains.)
  • The rest of the week warms back to the 70s and the majority of the week remains dry.
  • A very small chance for light showers return on Wednesday, but most may end up missing out.
  • Little to no chance for rain heading into the weekend at this point.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read