FORECAST: Sky clears out but temps stay below average

FORECAST:

The sky is clearing out this morning and we have a pleasant day ahead.

Sunshine will only warm us to the mid-60s though as the cool air from yesterday hangs around.

Tonight will be quite chilly with lows in the lower 40s in the metro, but some outlying areas could hit the upper-30s (lower 30s in the mountains.)

The rest of the week warms back to the 70s and the majority of the week remains dry.

A very small chance for light showers return on Wednesday, but most may end up missing out.

Little to no chance for rain heading into the weekend at this point.

