FORECAST: Sky clears out but temps stay below average

FORECAST:
- The sky is clearing out this morning and we have a pleasant day ahead.
- Sunshine will only warm us to the mid-60s though as the cool air from yesterday hangs around.
- Tonight will be quite chilly with lows in the lower 40s in the metro, but some outlying areas could hit the upper-30s (lower 30s in the mountains.)
- The rest of the week warms back to the 70s and the majority of the week remains dry.
- A very small chance for light showers return on Wednesday, but most may end up missing out.
- Little to no chance for rain heading into the weekend at this point.
