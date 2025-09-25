Forecasts

FORECAST: Waves of downpours this weekend as tropical system develops

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking the potential for impacts from a tropical system beginning next week.
  • For now, we’ll see waves of downpours on and off tomorrow and through the weekend.
  • Meanwhile, a storm in Hispaniola will gain strength as it moves up the Bahamas and then off the Carolina coast by Monday.
  • This storm will eventually gain the name Tropical Storm Imelda.
  • Instead of turning back out to sea, our computer models are turning this back into the Carolinas on Monday and keeping it around through Wednesday.

