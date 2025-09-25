FORECAST: Waves of downpours this weekend as tropical system develops

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will be tracking the potential for impacts from a tropical system beginning next week.

For now, we’ll see waves of downpours on and off tomorrow and through the weekend.

Meanwhile, a storm in Hispaniola will gain strength as it moves up the Bahamas and then off the Carolina coast by Monday.

This storm will eventually gain the name Tropical Storm Imelda.

Instead of turning back out to sea, our computer models are turning this back into the Carolinas on Monday and keeping it around through Wednesday.

