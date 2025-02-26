FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms expected for Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Spectacular weather cannot last forever,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon.

There are changes on the horizon.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will start to develop late Thursday afternoon in the Charlotte area.

Temperatures will stay mild until Sunday when highs drop to about 50 degrees.

Expect temperatures to rebound shortly after that.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

