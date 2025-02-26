Forecasts

FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms expected for Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • “Spectacular weather cannot last forever,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Wednesday afternoon.
  • There are changes on the horizon.
  • Showers and a few thunderstorms will start to develop late Thursday afternoon in the Charlotte area.
  • Temperatures will stay mild until Sunday when highs drop to about 50 degrees.
  • Expect temperatures to rebound shortly after that.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

