TIMELINE: Strong storms could bring heavy rain, tornado threat to Charlotte area

Sunday morning is in for a rough start as a strong line of showers and storms is expected to roll through the Carolinas. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and a spin up tornado are all threats as this line pushes through.

TIMELINE:

6 - 7 a.m.: Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking the potential for a tornado watch growing for areas around Charlotte. Rain is expected to start accumulating in the mountains and foothills, and it’ll pick up more steam in Charlotte around 7 a.m. Wind is expected to be very gusty, and areas like Boone were already seeing gusts over 50 mph by 6 a.m.

The first tornado watch for our area was issued at 6:14 a.m. It includes a large portion of southeastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina and lasts until 2 p.m.

Tornado watch until 2 p.m., March 16, 2025

7 - 8 a.m.: The most significant threats will start in the Charlotte area, including the possibility of tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, and high wind gusts. That could last for several hours Sunday morning as the storm moves east.

8 - 9 a.m.: Eastern and northeastern counties will start seeing more of the impacts of the storm. Keep an eye out for tornado warnings and high wind gusts that can cause damage or debris in roadways.

9 - 10 a.m.: The last of the storm should be moving through the area, then drier weather moves in for the rest of the day.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the region until 2 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 50 mph possible, even outside of thunderstorms.

While the afternoon is expected to be drier, an isolated shower or storm is still possible as a cold front crosses the area. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

We’ll stay breezy as we dry out Sunday night.

Cooler temperatures are on tap for Monday. Lows are in the upper 40s, highs are in the low 60s. Skies are mostly sunny and we stray dry through the first half of the work week.

