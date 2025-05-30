TRACKING: Storms developing Friday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A muggy but quiet start to the day as we get ready for some strong to severe storms this afternoon.

Timing looks to be between 2-4 p.m. for the metro with damaging winds, hail, and even a brief tornado threat.

This activity then quickly races off to the east by the evening. High temperatures Friday will reach near 80 degrees before the storms arrive.

Quieter weather returns for the weekend with mainly mountain showers.

Drier air coming into the rest of the area should preclude any rain threat, but a brief shower can’t be ruled out, especially on Sunday.

Highs stay close to 80 degrees all weekend before warming back up to the mid to upper 80s by late week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

