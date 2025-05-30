TRACKING: Storms developing Friday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A muggy but quiet start to the day as we get ready for some strong to severe storms this afternoon.
- Timing looks to be between 2-4 p.m. for the metro with damaging winds, hail, and even a brief tornado threat.
- This activity then quickly races off to the east by the evening. High temperatures Friday will reach near 80 degrees before the storms arrive.
- Quieter weather returns for the weekend with mainly mountain showers.
- Drier air coming into the rest of the area should preclude any rain threat, but a brief shower can’t be ruled out, especially on Sunday.
- Highs stay close to 80 degrees all weekend before warming back up to the mid to upper 80s by late week.
