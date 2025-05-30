Forecasts

TRACKING: Storms developing Friday afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A muggy but quiet start to the day as we get ready for some strong to severe storms this afternoon.
  • Timing looks to be between 2-4 p.m. for the metro with damaging winds, hail, and even a brief tornado threat.
  • This activity then quickly races off to the east by the evening. High temperatures Friday will reach near 80 degrees before the storms arrive.
  • Quieter weather returns for the weekend with mainly mountain showers.
  • Drier air coming into the rest of the area should preclude any rain threat, but a brief shower can’t be ruled out, especially on Sunday.
  • Highs stay close to 80 degrees all weekend before warming back up to the mid to upper 80s by late week.

