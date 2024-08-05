Forecasts

TRACKING: Tropical Storm Debby his Florida, threatens Southeast

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Meteorologist Joe Puma is monitoring isolated downpours Monday afternoon in our western counties.
  • As of 2 p.m., Debby was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of around 65 mph.
  • It has slowed down as expected, increasing Florida’s flood threat.
  • Models are still somewhat unclear on what will happen with Debby later this week.
  • We expect it to reach the Atlantic by Tuesday night where it could restrengthen due to the warm waters in the Atlantic.
  • Then it could turn north, but time will tell.
  • Rain bands could enter our area on Tuesday evening, mostly in South Carolina.
  • A minor shift in the track of this system could dramatically change how it will impact us.
How Debby will impact the Carolinas, and when

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read