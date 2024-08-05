TRACKING: Tropical Storm Debby his Florida, threatens Southeast

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Meteorologist Joe Puma is monitoring isolated downpours Monday afternoon in our western counties.
- As of 2 p.m., Debby was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of around 65 mph.
- It has slowed down as expected, increasing Florida’s flood threat.
- Models are still somewhat unclear on what will happen with Debby later this week.
- We expect it to reach the Atlantic by Tuesday night where it could restrengthen due to the warm waters in the Atlantic.
- Then it could turn north, but time will tell.
- Rain bands could enter our area on Tuesday evening, mostly in South Carolina.
- A minor shift in the track of this system could dramatically change how it will impact us.
