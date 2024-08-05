TRACKING: Tropical Storm Debby his Florida, threatens Southeast

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Meteorologist Joe Puma is monitoring isolated downpours Monday afternoon in our western counties.

As of 2 p.m., Debby was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of around 65 mph.

It has slowed down as expected, increasing Florida’s flood threat.

Models are still somewhat unclear on what will happen with Debby later this week.

We expect it to reach the Atlantic by Tuesday night where it could restrengthen due to the warm waters in the Atlantic.

Then it could turn north, but time will tell.

Rain bands could enter our area on Tuesday evening, mostly in South Carolina.

A minor shift in the track of this system could dramatically change how it will impact us.

