Beech Mountain welcomes visitors for inaugural Blackberry Jam celebration

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Beech Mountain invites visitors to celebrate the reopening of parts of western North Carolina post-Helene with its latest summer event.

Starting in July, the resort town will host its first “Blackberry Jam.”

The event combines the area’s picturesque views, lively music scene, and abundant outdoor activities during the height of blackberry season, Talia Freeman, director of marketing at Beech Mountain Resort, said.

“The town has really come together for this inaugural Blackberry Jam event,” Freeman said.

Visitors will enjoy live performances, cool temperatures, and blackberry-themed specials from local restaurants.

Beech Mountain Resort, a popular ski destination, offers several summer activities for guests, like mountain biking, disc golf and yoga.

“It’s just a great place to relax and recharge,“ Freeman said. “We really pride ourselves on a family environment, so when you come up to Beech Mountain Resort, you feel like you’re a part of something.”

Blackberry Jam coincides with the resort’s annual Summer Concert Series, featuring names such as Charley Crockett, Jason Isbell and Lake Street Dive this year.

Party on the Mountain weekend takes place July 18 and 19. The two-day music festival will showcase 18 musicians, local food trucks, and craft vendors.

Beech Mountain also offers free live music at local businesses around town.

Freeman says this year’s celebrations are an invitation to guests — Beech Mountain is open and welcoming visitors after Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina in September.

“Helene was a traumatic experience for a lot of people in this region,” she said. “It was incredible to see western North Carolina really just rally around each other and really gave us just a strong sense of community support.”

Fortunately Beech Mountain was able to recover relatively quickly, reopening for winter ski season after the hurricane in November.

“It almost feels like a dream at this point, because everything’s kind of gotten somewhat back to normal around here,” Freeman said. “We’re really just trying to get the word out that we’re here, it’s a great place to visit, and we’re ready to welcome you back.”

Blackberry Jam will continue through August.

