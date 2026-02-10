Charlotte and Asheville rank among top beer cities in USA Today’s 2026 list

CHARLOTTE — Two North Carolina cities were chosen by a panel of beer experts for having some of the best beer scenes in the nation.

Charlotte and Asheville made the top 20 on USA Today’s Best Beer Cities list for 2026. This means top-notch collections of breweries, beer bars, pubs, festivals and homebrewing communities.

Voting is underway for the top 10 finalists. You can vote once a day for your favorite spot until Feb. 23.

USA Today says the top 10 winners will be announced on March 4.

