Christmas parades light up the Charlotte area this weekend

CHARLOTTE — Several Christmas parades and holiday celebrations are popping up around the Charlotte area this weekend.

Rock Hill is holding its “Light the Night” Christmas Parade Friday evening, with lighted entries from floats, marching bands, and more. It’ll begin at Oakland Avenue and Stewart Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and end in Downtown Rock Hill at Fountain Square.

The 43rd Annual North Mecklenburg Christmas Parade will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade runs down Main Street starting in Davidson and ends at the intersection of North Main Street and Catawba Avenue in Cornelius.

The 78th Annual Fort Mill Christmas Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Check the map below for route information.

Fort Mill Christmas Parade Route

The Town of Mint Hill’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade will travel from Bain School down Matthews Mint Hill Road to Publix. After the parade, head to Town Hall for food trucks and more at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Also on Saturday, the Kings Mountain Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. downtown. After the parade, a Christmas Festival will be held at Patriots Park.

Mount Holly’s parade will also be held Saturday at 3 p.m. Here’s the route.

Mount Holly Christmas Parade Route Map

Marching bands and performers will fill the downtown streets of Indian Trail Sunday. The parade starts at 4 p.m.

Sunday evening, Gastonia presents Christmas in the City with a market, live entertainment, parade and tree lighting. The parade begins at 5 p.m. downtown, followed by the Keep Gastonia Beautiful tree lighting at the pavilion.

