Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces Charlotte date for latest comedy tour

CHARLOTTE — Gabriel Iglesias announced his new tour Tuesday, The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration, featuring a performance at Bojangles Coliseum, on April 2.

The announcement follows the success of Iglesias’ latest Netflix special, “Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy,” and aims to showcase all new material. Iglesias is recognized as one of the highest-grossing touring comedians of all time, with an immense following across social media platforms.

Iglesias has accumulated more than 2 billion views on YouTube and has more than 34.6 million fans on various social media platforms. He was recognized as the third highest-grossing comedian of 2024 by Billboard.

In addition to his touring success, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix series, “Mr. Iglesias,” which is currently streaming its third season.

His work has been honored with several accolades, including a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre and an upcoming star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

Iglesias has released four stand-up comedy specials on Netflix and performed at major venues worldwide, including Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House.

His comedic style blends storytelling, parodies and sound effects, appealing to a broad audience.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning on Jan. 20. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets here.

