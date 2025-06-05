Ivy Hall Foundation hosts Grammy Award winning artist for Juneteenth Jazz Fest

CHARLOTTE — The Ivy Hall Foundation in North Charlotte is hosting a Juneteenth Jazz Celebration from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The festival will take place on the lawn of the foundation along Hutchison McDonald Road.

There will be live music featuring DJ Base and Grammy Award winning jazz musician Ben Tankard.

Charlotte radio personality Marvin Ross will MC the event.

Organizers say they will also have food trucks, local vendors and artists at the festival.

The Ivy Hall Foundation was founded by a group of women in the same sorority in 2003. Their mission is to serve the Charlotte community through programs for health, education, cultural, personal safety and economic development, according to Charlotte Culture Guide.

Tickets start at $60 for entry to the festival. Visit the Ivy Hall Foundation website for more information and details on ticket pricing.

VIDEO: Gastonia takes over Juneteenth festival after public outcry

Gastonia takes over Juneteenth festival after public outcry

©2025 Cox Media Group