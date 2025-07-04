New restaurants join Charlotte dining scene as other spots close

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area ushered in a plethora of new dining options in June but also lost a couple of restaurants.

In Plaza Midwood, a chicken-and-salad concept operated by a local hospitality group opened in the old Zada Jane’s space at 1601 Central Ave. The Painted Rooster serves a range of chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders, mac-and-cheese options and a variety of salads.

The Salted Melon Market & Eatery opened its third Charlotte location in SouthPark last month, while Middle Eastern street-food concept Yafo Kitchen added its fourth local restaurant in Ballantyne.

Fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen furthered its expansion in the Charlotte area, opening a Huntersville location at Birkdale Village in June.

In South End, neighborhood favorite Tyber Creek Pub reopened in a new location at the end of June, and Nickyo’s Rodeo — a Western-style bar that closed in Charlotte in 1994 — has been revived at 120 W. Bland St.

And a couple of Texas-based burger chains opened new locations in the Charlotte region late last month as well. Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes debuted its 2,450-square-foot restaurant in uptown’s Queen City Quarter complex — a couple months later than expected, while Whataburger opened its second restaurant in the local market in Hickory.

As for restaurant closures, Bakersfield — a taco-centric restaurant and staple of Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood — closed in June at 1301 East Blvd. after more than a decade. Nearby in South End, Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack closed on Griffith Street after two years as its owners prepare to open a location at Park Road Shopping Center.

Among new spots still to come in Charlotte are gastro-cantina The Story of Mi Carino, neighborhood bistro Henrietta’s and golf-focused entertainment venue Tap In. Mi Carino is targeting a fall opening in the former Vana space in South End. Henrietta’s and Tap In both expect to open later this summer in lower South End.

