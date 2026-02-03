Queen’s Feast extends specials at select restaurants due to weather

CHARLOTTE — After two consecutive weekends marked by winter weather, over 80 participating restaurants are extending their Queen’s Feast dining deals through Sunday.

This winter’s Charlotte Restaurant Week was originally scheduled for Jan. 23 through Feb. 1, but ice and snow forced several eateries to close their doors.

Now, diners will have more chances to enjoy special prix fixe menu offers on varying dates through Feb. 8.

The extensions will also help restaurants make up the lost costs during one of the busiest times of the year.

There are extending restaurants in each of the nine counties represented in Queen’s Feast. Visit the event webpage for specific spots and details.

VIDEO: ‘A human right’: Michelin-star restaurant helps fight food insecurity

‘A human right’: Michelin-star restaurant helps fight food insecurity

©2026 Cox Media Group