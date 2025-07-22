Local

1 hurt in Uptown accident involving CATS bus, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a traffic incident involving a CATS bus in Uptown Tuesday morning, police said on scene.

MEDIC confirmed the accident was a pin in, and the patient was taken to Novant Presbyterian with serious injuries.

The accident happened at the intersection of East Third Street and South Brevard Street around 6 a.m.

All lanes were closed due to the incident.

No other details have been made available.

