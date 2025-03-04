1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash Monday night in Burke County, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened outside of Morganton on I-40, near N.C. Highway 18, around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east in the westbound lanes and collided with a 2022 Ford Mustang.

The driver of the Sonata, 76-year-old Carolyn Calhoun Cooper, died at the scene, NCSHP said.

The driver of the Mustang, 23-year-old Landon Keith Norris, was seriously injured and transported to Atrium Health CMC in Charlotte, according to troopers.

Investigators initially closed nearby roads for about thee hours. They said they don’t believe speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

NCHSP said no charges will be filed in this case.

