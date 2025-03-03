CHARLOTTE — Three people are in the hospital Monday morning after a crash on Interstate 85, MEDIC said.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Statesville Avenue, according to MEDIC.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene and spotted two heavily damaged cars.

One car was flipped over.

3 hurt in crash on I-85 near Statesville Avenue, MEDIC says

The people taken to the hospital all have serious injuries, MEDIC said.

We’re asking authorities what caused the crash and if anyone is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Motorcycle crash with multiple patients closes both sides of interstate, MEDIC says

Motorcycle crash with multiple patients closes both sides of interstate, MEDIC says

©2025 Cox Media Group