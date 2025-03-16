1 dead after crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say that one person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Caldwell County.

State highway patrol deputies responded to the crash on Playmore Beach Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Officials say that a vehicle that was heading south on Playmore Beach Road drove off of the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and hit a tree.

Coty Adams, 33, of Valdese was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while officials did their on-scene investigation.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Officials say that their preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash.

