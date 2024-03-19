Deadly shooting reported at Huntersville Walgreens

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person died from a gunshot wound shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Walgreens on Hylas Lane in Huntersville, officials said.

Channel 9 photographer Coleman Montgomery said a black SUV was the focus of the investigation in the parking lot of the store.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No further information was released.

#BREAKING Huntersville PD is investigating a deadly shooting on the 4600 block of Hylas Lane. It appears it is in the Walgreens Parking lot. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/fHVGaQzDXU — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 19, 2024

