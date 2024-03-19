Local

Deadly shooting reported at Huntersville Walgreens

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com

Deadly Huntersville shooting One person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night at the Walgreens on Hylas Lane in Huntersville, officials said.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person died from a gunshot wound shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Walgreens on Hylas Lane in Huntersville, officials said.

Channel 9 photographer Coleman Montgomery said a black SUV was the focus of the investigation in the parking lot of the store.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

