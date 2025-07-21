1 hospitalized after indoor go-karting carbon monoxide exposure

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital with minor injuries following a carbon monoxide exposure at an indoor go-karting track in north Charlotte Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at Victory Lane Indoor Karting, prompting a response from Charlotte Fire.

Giant fans were seen being used at the scene, presumably to ventilate the area.

No further information has been released regarding the cause of the exposure or the current condition of the hospitalized individual.

