1 hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC.

It took place near the intersection of West Sugar Creek and Mallard Creek Road. A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and their current condition is unknown.

A witness told Channel 9 that a woman was shot during a large gathering where people were performing street stunts near a store around 3:30 a.m. The crowd left the scene before police arrived, the witness said. However, officials have not released any information about the victim or other details about the shooting.

The scene was still active around 7 a.m., hours after the shooting took place.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

