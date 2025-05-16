1 hurt in crash involving school bus, car in southwest Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured late Friday afternoon after a crash involving a school bus in southwest Charlotte, officials said.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Steele Creek Road near South Tryon Street.

The person had non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

The bus had already left the scene when Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene. It did not appear that the bus had significant damage, according to reports. However, a black car had flipped onto its roof during the crash, which was about to be taken away by a tow truck.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

