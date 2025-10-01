1 hurt in Hickory apartment shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are investigating a shooting overnight where one woman was rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened at the Glenwood Place Apartments shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses describe hearing several shots fired inside an apartment and then seeing an SUV quickly leave the parking lot.

Police say they are still searching for the person responsible and don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Body cam footage sought in lawsuit over Hickory police shooting death

Body cam footage sought in lawsuit over Hickory police shooting death

©2025 Cox Media Group