1 hurt in north Charlotte tobacco store shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in north Charlotte.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a shopping center on East Arbors Drive just off West Mallard Creek Church Road.

At the scene, officers were seen marking the area outside a tobacco and vape store with crime scene tape.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD what led up to the violence and if they have any leads on the gunman.

