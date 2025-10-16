Local

1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Nations Ford Road Shooting
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from a shooting in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

It happened just after midnight on Nations Ford Road near Forest Point Boulevard.

At the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield of a Kia Soul along with some damage to the driver’s side passenger door and bumper.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information and if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

