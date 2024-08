CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on the 9500 block of South Tryon Street.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Suspect shot after stabbing at Rock Hill mosque

Suspect shot after stabbing at Rock Hill mosque





©2024 Cox Media Group