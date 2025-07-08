Local

1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
YMCA West Boulevard
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, MEDIC said.

The incident happened around 9:30 off West Boulevard near the Stratford Richardson YMCA.

MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the shooting happened at the YMCA or if the victim came there after the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

