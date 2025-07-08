1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, MEDIC said.

One person taken to the hospital with serious injuries after CMPD responded to a shooting call at the Y on West Blvd. Unclear if the shooting happened here or if the victim came here @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/3wtmRUddgS — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 8, 2025

The incident happened around 9:30 off West Boulevard near the Stratford Richardson YMCA.

MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the shooting happened at the YMCA or if the victim came there after the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Carjacking suspect in custody after hourslong multi-county search

Carjacking suspect in custody after hourslong multi-county search

©2025 Cox Media Group