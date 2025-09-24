1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Reames Road and Metromont Industrial Boulevard.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

