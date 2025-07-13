1 killed, 5 hurt after uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that one person is dead and five others are injured after a shooting in uptown Saturday night.

MEDIC says that they were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North College Street around 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police say that when they arrived to the 300 block of North College Street officers found one shooting victim that was pronounced dead, three others that were taken to the hospital, and 2 more that took themselves to the hospital.

CMPD’s homicide unit was at the scene investigating on what led to this shooting.

So far, there is no word on who police are searching for in connection with this deadly shooting.

The names of those victims have also not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

