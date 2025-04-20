1 killed after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that one person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in southwest Charlotte.

MEDIC says that they were called to the 5300 block of South Tryon Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Emergency crews on scene pronounced one person dead.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting or who was killed.

CMPD has not yet named any suspects in this incident.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

