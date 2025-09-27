1 person injured in Uptown shooting, suspect in custody, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in an Uptown shooting Saturday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

CMPD responded to the scene at the 400 block of East Trade Street around 7:40 a.m.

There, they found one person suffering a gunshot wound. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening and the victim was treated at the scene.

MEDIC said their call was canceled and they did not transport anyone.

Police said shortly after, a suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Crime scene investigations appeared to be happening at the Midnight Diner, right across from the Charlotte Transit Center.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No additional details have been made available.

