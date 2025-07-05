1 person killed, 2 injured in Uptown shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and two people were injured during an overnight shooting in Uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police responded to the scene at the 200 block of North Caldwell Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds, according to reports.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

A third victim was later discovered after self-transporting to the hospital. The third victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

