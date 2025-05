CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in southwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to the scene at Red Oak Boulevard after 1 p.m.

One person at the scene was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Father says boat on Lake Wylie crossed into tubing line, severely hurt son

Father says boat on Lake Wylie crossed into tubing line, severely hurt son

©2025 Cox Media Group