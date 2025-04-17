1 person shot overnight in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot in west Charlotte overnight Wednesday, MEDIC said.
It happened on Timberbrook Drive, off Tuckaseegee Road, according to MEDIC.
Our Channel 9 photographer saw crime scene investigators and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at the scene around 12:30 a.m.
MEDIC said one patient suffered life-threatening injuries.
We’re asking what led up to the violence and if police have anyone in custody.
Check wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH BELOW: Community rallies around girl after accidental shooting
©2025 Cox Media Group