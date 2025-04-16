CMPD: Arrest made in southeast Charlotte apartment complex shooting

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in southeast Charlotte last week.

On April 10, 21-year-old Jeremiah Cunningham was shot and killed at the Wallace Woods apartments on Wallace Road.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they heard several shots and then saw people running away.

On April 16, police announced 19-year-old Jamykel Blackmon had been identified as a suspect in this case.

Blackmon was then arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

He was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

