1 sent to hospital in southeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

Paramedics responded to the scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Lane and East 7th Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

One patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

Crime scene tape could be seen up at the intersection later that morning.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: CMPD investigating homicide after shooting in west Charlotte

CMPD investigating homicide after shooting in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group