1 sent to hospital in southeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in southeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.
Paramedics responded to the scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Lane and East 7th Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
One patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.
Crime scene tape could be seen up at the intersection later that morning.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
