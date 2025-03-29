1 sent to hospital in west Charlotte I-85 crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A crash on Interstate 85 southbound in west Charlotte sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a crash between I-85 exits 33 and 32 on Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said.

The crash temporarily shut down the road between the two mile markers until around 6 a.m. when several lanes began to reopen, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road cleared around 6:10 a.m., according to NCDOT.

WATCH: Community supports family of girl killed by father in Polkton

Community supports family of girl killed by father in Polkton

©2025 Cox Media Group