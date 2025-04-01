1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte overnight Monday, according to MEDIC.

It happened on Harwood Lane, off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, with MEDIC confirming they were at the scene just after 1 a.m.

Our Channel 9 photographer saw multiple officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigating the area overnight.

One person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

We’re reaching out to CMPD to see what led to the violence and if any arrests will be made.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Huntersville hotels hit by series of vehicle thefts and break-ins

Huntersville hotels hit by series of vehicle thefts and break-ins

©2025 Cox Media Group