1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Haywood Avenue.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





