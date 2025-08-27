1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Denview Lane just off West Boulevard.

MEDIC said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

Channel 9 captured video of the scene. Officers could be seen taping off a section of the front yard as investigators went in and out of the home.

We’re asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the person who was shot and if detectives have any leads on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

