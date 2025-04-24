1 seriously injured after shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Braveheart Lane near Oakdale and Pleasant Grove roads, according to MEDIC.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene Thursday and spotted several officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the Oakdale Village neighborhood.

Witnesses said the bullets even hit a nearby home.

MEDIC said the victim has serious injuries.

We’re asking CMPD what led up to the violence and if any arrests have been made.

