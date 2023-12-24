1 shot, killed in northwest Charlotte neighborhood on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in the Oakdale South neighborhood on Sunday morning, the day before Christmas.

MEDIC confirmed someone suffered a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Flagler Lane around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Details are limited at this time.

Channel 9 asked CMPD whether they have identified a suspect.

This is a developing story; we willl update this story as information is released.

(WATCH: Woman stabbed, killed in southwest Charlotte domestic violence incident)

Woman stabbed, killed in southwest Charlotte domestic violence incident

©2023 Cox Media Group