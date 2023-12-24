1 shot, killed in northwest Charlotte neighborhood on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in the Oakdale South neighborhood on Sunday morning, the day before Christmas.
MEDIC confirmed someone suffered a gunshot wound on the 1600 block of Flagler Lane around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Details are limited at this time.
Channel 9 asked CMPD whether they have identified a suspect.
This is a developing story; we willl update this story as information is released.
