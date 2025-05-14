14-year-old charged in Salisbury shooting, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street after receiving reports about a shooting around 4:45 p.m.

At the scene, they found a 20-year-old male with gunshot injuries. He was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte and is considered to be in critical condition.

According to police, an unnamed 14-year-old has been arrested in this case. They have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

VIDEO: Robbery planned on WhatsApp turns into deadly shooting of Lancaster woman

Robbery planned on WhatsApp turns into deadly shooting of Lancaster woman

©2025 Cox Media Group