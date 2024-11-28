14-year-old girl reported missing in Shelby, deputies say

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Mar’yah Nicole Campbell was last seen on Deep Green Drive in Shelby.

Deputies said Campbell was wearing green or brown Vans tennis shoes, gray shorts with blue paint spots, and a green and brown scarf possibly covering her hair.

She also has five tied-up braids with a split ponytail in the back.

Deputies said Campbell may be headed to Gastonia. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 704-484-4822.

